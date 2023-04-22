Share:

FAISALABAD - Director Live­stock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 160,148 kilo­grams (kg) chicken meat was sold on subsidized rates in Faisalabad di­vision during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that livestock depart­ment had established 63 poultry fair price shops across the district to sell chicken meat on Rs.15 less than its real price in the market. He said that 21 fair price shops were set up in Faisalabad district, 15 each in dis­trict Jhang and district Toba Tek Singh whereas 11 shops were setup in district Chiniot. Special monitoring teams of live­stock department were constituted to ensure sale of chicken meat on subsi­dized rate,he added.