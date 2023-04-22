Share:

SUKKUR - At least six persons were killed and five others sustained inju­ries in a firing incident that took place near Sachal Mi­ani Shah area of Sukkur dis­trict, police reported on Fri­day. According to details, two groups opened firing to settle the old dispute in the area of Miani Shah of Sukkur district, result­ing in the killing of six per­sons on the spot. The five other persons were also in­jured in the same incident. Police rushed to the site to shift the bodies and injured including women and chil­dren to a nearby hospital. Further investigation was underway.