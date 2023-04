Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Police have issued a security plan as 778 police personnel would perform duty on Eid-ul-Fitr. According to the police spokesperson on Friday, Eid congrega­tions would be held at 592 places across the district and foolproof security ar­rangements would be en­sured during the festivity. The additional Elite force, traffic police and Dolphin squads have been de­ployed for road safety.