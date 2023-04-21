Share:

As the country prepares to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday to mark the end of Ramazan, the joyous spirit has been dampened by the inflationary burden as a result of the severe economic crisis facing the country. The prices of food items, clothing and accessories—an integral part of the occasion—have soared, leaving consumers facing the pinch. Crises have been a constant in the history of this country, but there is no denying that this time around the impact has been a lot more visibly severe and widespread this time around.

The record surge in inflation has left many Pakistanis grappling with budget constraints. Instead of shopping and preparing for the holiday, a lot of families are just struggling to survive amidst the ongoing economic crunch. One of the most affected segments of society is the middle class which forms a significant chunk of the Pakistani population. With stagnant salaries and declining purchasing power, families are finding it increasingly challenging to make ends meet, let alone indulge in lavish Eid shopping.

The lead up to Eid traditionally sees the highest sales of the year, but this time around, retail sales have witnessed a sharp drop compared to previous years in the run up to the holiday. This adds up considering how inflation clocked in at 35 percent in March, fuelled by a depreciating currency, a rollback in subsidies, and the imposition of higher tariffs to secure a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the IMF. Further, food inflation has risen to over 47 percent, and Pakistanis have lost more than 50 percent of their wealth over the last two years.

In addition to citizens, businesses are also suffering as Eid holidays are an important time for them to generate revenue and boost economic activity. This will of course also further add to the slowing down of the economy. The situation is worsened by the prolonged political crisis that has paralysed policymaking in the country. It is high time for the government and policymakers to reflect during this holiday and take urgent measures to stabilise the economy and provide relief to the masses. There are few occasions of joy and relief for the masses, and a holiday like Eid should be marred by multiple crises.