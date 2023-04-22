Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Pro­fessor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday paid tribute to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniversary. Paying trib­ute to the ‘Mufakkir-e-Pakistan (thinker of Pakistan),’ he said Alla­ma Iqbal was one of those leaders who adopted a pensive approach and made up minds of Muslims living in the sub-continent to get a separate homeland (Pakistan) for themselves. The minister recalled Allama Iqbal with his all titles in­cluding Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the East), Musawar-e-Pakistan (the artist of Pakistan), Hakeem-ul-Ummat (the Sage of the Um­mah), terming him a great philos­opher, intellectual, revolutionary poet, and thinker of the 20th cen­tury. Ahsan Iqbal said the national poet reconciled the philosophy of independence with all aspects of life in the simplest manner, add­ing his political acumen, foresight, and wisdom still provided com­plete guidance for the people of Pakistan to distinguish among the comity of nations.