Share:

In a densely populated and heavily industrialized city like Karachi, the air quality is often compromised by toxic fumes emitted from factories and mills. These fumes contribute to the prevalence of various diseases, adversely affecting both the environment and public health.

I reside in Safora Chowrangi, where my neighbor burns garbage in the ground in front of our houses, making it difficult for us to breathe. This practice poses a significant risk to the health of small children and elderly individuals living in the vicinity. Despite complaints from neighbors, the lack of administration has prevented any action from being taken to stop this harmful activity.

I urge the local administration to raise awareness among people that burning garbage in the streets and fields is detrimental to health and should be avoided. The government’s garbage collection vehicles can collect waste from homes and dispose of it in a location where no one will be affected by the smoke.

FIZA SIKANDAR,

Karachi.