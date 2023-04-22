Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Dr Allama Muham­mad Iqbal was a true benefactor of the Muslim Ummah, a great intellectu­al, and a sincere leader of the Muslim subcontinent. With his thoughts and po­etry, he taught the Muslim youth the lesson of inde­pendence, self-sufficiency and greatness. These views were expressed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mah­boob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Baha­walpur on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s 85th death anni­versary being marked on Friday. He said that living nations always remember their heroes and Islamia University Bahawalpur is promoting the thoughtful message of Iqbal. The es­tablishment of the Iqbali­yat department and the launch of BS, MPhil, and PhD Iqbaliyat classes un­der its management are a link to this chain.