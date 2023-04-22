BAHAWALPUR - Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a true benefactor of the Muslim Ummah, a great intellectual, and a sincere leader of the Muslim subcontinent. With his thoughts and poetry, he taught the Muslim youth the lesson of independence, self-sufficiency and greatness. These views were expressed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s 85th death anniversary being marked on Friday. He said that living nations always remember their heroes and Islamia University Bahawalpur is promoting the thoughtful message of Iqbal. The establishment of the Iqbaliyat department and the launch of BS, MPhil, and PhD Iqbaliyat classes under its management are a link to this chain.
