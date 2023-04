Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and Culture Division, Engr. Amir Muqam has per­formed Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

He prayed for the progress and prosper­ity of Pakistan. Amir Muqam was accompa­nied by former member provincial assembly, Fazlullah who also per­formed Umrah. They also celebrated Eid ul-Fitr in Saudia Arabia.