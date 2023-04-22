Share:

QUETTA - Administrator Local Govern­ment Asmatullah Bazai on Friday said that on special directive of Provincial Mu­nicipal Secretary Dostain Ja­maldeni, arrangements were made for the special clean­ing of Eid gahs within the local government depart­ment and the garbage lying around the Eid gahs was re­moved. He expressed these views while talking to the relevant staff on the occasion of reviewing the cleaning of the Eid gahs and the collec­tion of garbage in the local government area. He said that the local government department was cleaning the areas within its limits on a daily basis, while the piles of garbage lying for a long time have been removed and dis­posed of. He urged citizens to collect garbage in specific places instead of throwing so that it could be picked up and disposed of timely. He said that the local government was ensuring the provision of all possible facilities to the worshipers who come to perform the Eid prayers in the Eid gahs.