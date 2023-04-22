Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Min­ister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaul­lah Langu on Friday said that the provincial government decided to ban aerial firing and display of weapons on Chand Raat in the prov­ince. The Home Minister also issued orders to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Police Officers to take action against those involved in aerial firing and displaying of weapons. He said that the purpose of the ban was to prevent possible loss of human lives by aerial firing at night of Chand Raat in the area. He said that strict ac­tion would be taken against those who violate the ban on aerial firing. The Minister also ap­pealed to the public to completely avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat. “Don’t make someone’s house a mourner for your few moments of happiness,” he said.