Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshsad Mirza and Services Chiefs, including Army Chief Gen Asim Munir wished a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis.

“We owe this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our Martyrs & Ghazis. Salute to them. May Allah continue His blessings upon Pakistan. Amen,” read a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country today (Saturday) with religious zeal and fervour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a message, he prayed that the blessed moment may bring for every Muslim immense happiness and joy in life.

He said the fasting month of Ramazanul Mubarak and worship of Allah evoked feelings of patience, contentment, and empathy and Eidul Fitr was also an occasion to practically demonstrate these qualities.

He advised people to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them. These were difficult times and the sacrifice and love of the well-to-do and rich were needed more than in ordinary circumstances, he said adding, “Those who are facing difficulties due to adverse circumstances should be made part of the celebrations of Eid.”

Shehbaz Sharif said it was persistent effort of the coalition government to put on the people the minimum burden of the difficult economic conditions. “We are striving to the maximum to provide relief to the people. I believe that Allah Almighty will bring us out of these trying circumstances and the comforts of life will return.”

The prime minister emphasized that everybody would have to contribute to take Pakistan to its destination and to restore its lost status and to achieve that purpose constructive thinking, focus, and constant hard work were needed.

