Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Met Office on Thurs­day predicted dry weather in most parts of the coun­try, while hot in south­ern parts. However, the Met Office predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), upper Punjab, Kashmir & Gilg­it-Baltistan (GB). Accord­ing to the Synoptic Situa­tion, “A shallow westerly wave is affecting the up­per parts of the coun­try.” During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thun­derstorms occurred in up­per KP, Kashmir, GB, up­per/central Punjab, and Islamabad. Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in other parts of the coun­try. The rainfall(mm) ob­served in KP including Saidu Sharif 28, Kakul 18, Dir (Lower 11, Upper 09), Pattan 10, Kalam 07, Mir Khani, Drosh 06, Balakot, Malam Jabba 05, Cher­at 03, Parachinar, Chitral 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupat­ta 12, Rawalakot 10, Mu­zaffarabad (Airport 09, City 05), Kotli 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 20, Chaklala 04), Islam­abad (Saidpur 16, Zero­point 14, Bokra 05, Golra 01), Murree 15, Joharabad, Narowal 03, Gilgit-Baltis­tan: Bagrote 06, Astore and Gupis 01. Today’s Re­corded Highest Maximum Temperature in °C: Sha­heed Benazirbad 42, Mithi, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Padidan and Tando Jam 40.