Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for allotment of sym­bols to candidates participating in the Punjab Assembly elec­tions, providing them with more time to prepare for the polls.

According to the revised pro­gram, candidates will be allotted their election symbols from April 20-26. The aim of the revision is to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process for the Punjab Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on May 14.