LAHORE - Eid-ul-Fitr is being cele­brated across the coun­try Saturday (today) with religious zeal and fervour. Big Eid congre­gations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

The Ulema in their ser­mons will highlight the significance and philos­ophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. Spe­cial prayers will be of­fered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Mus­lim Ummah. In the Fed­eral capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque where top government of­ficials and envoys of Mus­lim countries will offer Eid prayers.

In Karachi, the congre­gations of Eid prayers will be held all over the city in mosques, eidgahs and imambargahs.

The main eid congrega­tion will be held at Gul­shan-e-Jinnah while other large congregations of Eid prayers will be held at Ei­dgah Nazimabad, Nishtar Park, T-Ground and Daar-ul-Uloom Karachi.

Sindh Government has made stringent security arrangements on the oc­casion.

Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Muhammad Azam Khan will offer Eid prayers at Governor House, Peshawar and greet Eid to the public on 1st and 2nd day of Eid at the Governor House.

In Peshawar, the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Charsadda road, Peshawar. The govern­ment has taken tight secu­rity measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the province on the occa­sion of Eid.

Like the rest of the coun­try, Eid-ul-Fitr will be cel­ebrated in Balochistan with religious fervour and zeal tomorrow. In Quet­ta, more than 200 Eid prayer’s congregations will be held at open places, parks, Masajid, Imambar­gahs and EidGah while the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Toghi Road. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizen­jo and Chief Justice Ba­lochistan High Court Jus­tice Nahim Akhtar will offer Eid prayers at Gov­ernor House in Quet­ta. Foolproof security ar­rangements have been made on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.