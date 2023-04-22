Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday criticised the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa next month.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter to say that the visit of foreign minister would be tantamount to stabbing in the back of struggle of people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Bilawal will be the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in nearly 12 years, as the Foreign Office confirmed a day earlier that he would attend a scheduled meeting of SCO in India.

Chaudhry went on to say that improving relations with India while putting the Kashmir issue on the back-burner was part of an international agenda.

This Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led federal government was imposed on Pakistan to serve this agenda, he added.

The PTI leader emphasized that his party was in favour of having friendly relations with other countries including India. At the same time, he added that the PTI would not allow Pakistan to become a puppet state.

He urged that relations between states should be based on equality leading to resolution of their basic issues. He expressed his reservations about Pakistan losing importance to friendly countries.