KAGHAN - Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road was once again blocked due to the surge of glaciers at various places, district administration advised tour­ists not to visit Kaghan and Naran during the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

According to details, owing to the freezing temperatures and cool breeze in Kaghan and Naran Val­ley people have been stuck in their houses moreover for the last four days snowfall has continuously in­termittently in the valley.

In Tehsil Balakot, MNJ road and many link roads of Bhonja valley have been blocked at several places due to land sliding of glaciers. While talking to the media Chairman Bhonja Valley said that thousands of the people of the valley have been trapped in their houses.

He demanded from the district ad­ministration immediately clear the debris from the road and open it for traffic.

District administration Mansehra informed media that for the last four days snowfall is continued on the hills of Kaghan valley, adjoining areas and Babusar Top while at Kali Matti, Gorian and many other places MNJ road has been blocked by the land sliding and glaciers.

The administration has advised tourists that the road was complete­ly blocked and to avoid traveling to Naran Valley.