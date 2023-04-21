Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday met the people who observed Itikaf at the mosque in Governor’s House and congratulated them.

Later, he also reviewed the arrangements of Mehndi in the Governor House, said a spokesperson of the Governor’s House. Kamran Khan Tessori said that he will take every possible step for the happiness of the people and he is trying to ease the miseries of the people as much as possible. It is pertinent to mention here that Itikaf takes place during the last 10 days of Ramazan when worshippers seclude themselves and devote their time to prayer, supplication, and reading the Quran. Eid-ul-Fitr a reward for Muslims for their prayers: Governor Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward for Muslims for their prayers during fasting in the holy month of Ramazan.

The Governor, in his message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr said, “On this Eid, we should pledge to follow the one-plus-one-formula, so every person should help his relative or friend.”

He said this homeland has given us everything, name, fame, honour and wealth and added that we should thank our homeland and it was high time to pay back to the country. The Governor said the purpose of meeting people during Sehri and Iftar throughout Ramazan was to show that he was standing with them. He added people have given him immense love, so he has decided that he will not break the relationship with the people.