PESHAWAR - In an anti-narcotics operation, the ANF foiled an attempt to smuggle 12kg of heroin to Punjab from Peshawar on Friday.

The ANF impounded a truck near Chanab Toll Plaza on Gujrat GT Road and recovered 12kg of heroin. The police arrested two accused from Peshawar involved in the drug peddling.

In another action, the ANF recovered 2kg of ice from a parcel being dispatched to Bahrain from GPO, Islamabad. The ice was concealed in tins of milk powder.

The anti-narcotic force also recovered 10kg of charas from a car near Mastung Bypass.