Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while talking to the media after Eidul Fitr prayers expressed his concern about the constitutional crisis if elections were held before October.

Mr Sanaullah said that all political parties needed to come together to find a solution to the ongoing crisis.

If elections were held on May 14, as some have suggested, he warned that no one would accept the results.

He expressed concern about the damage caused by demands to hold elections after dissolving the assemblies, reminding the public that the constitution states that elections should be held on the same day under a caretaker government.

Rana Sanaullah also condemned opposition leader Imran Khan, accusing him of trying to divide the nation and causing economic crisis through his policies. Sanaullah called for transparency in the electoral process and said that the government committee would contact the opposition party (PTI) to sit down and talk.

Talking about the judiciary, the interior minister said that the stature of the Supreme Court is respected but voices are also being raised from within the court. He said that the law’s implementation was stayed even before it was duly enacted. He said that staying the implementation of the Judicial Reforms Bill is not correct in our view. The solution to the constitutional crisis is not with any one party rather all political parties should have to sit together.

The federal minister said that the government does not mean the prime minister but the entire cabinet. The parliament annulled the bill to provide funds for the election. After the bill is rejected, the government has no authority to provide funds of 21 billion. If the Chief Justice wants to, then he should give the order to the parliament. He said that the establishment is not against us. He also claimed to win the elections easily.