Share:

LAHORE - Following resentment expressed by some par­ty stalwarts over allo­cation of party tickets for the Punjab Assem­bly seats, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Friday an­nounced to review the ticket allocations from Saturday (today).

The party list of can­didates for the Pun­jab Assembly issued on Thursday does not include the names of senior party leaders like Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Ch who have been major contenders for the slot of Punjab chief minis­ter since the 2018 gen­eral elections. In a TV talk show yesterday, Fawad Ch expressed his disappointment over being neglected for the party ticket.

“I will begin the tick­ets review process from today (Saturday) that will continue till 26th of April", the PTI chief said in a statement is­sued on Friday.

Imran Khan said that he would review the cas­es sent to him by the four reconciliation commit­tees that were formed for this purpose. Also, Imran Khan came down hard on the government for its al­leged highhanded ap­proach and said that Ali Amin Gandapur was being taken across Pakistan in custody to humiliate and mentally torture him sim­ply because he was a par­ty ideologue loved by PTI’s workers. “The manner in which Ali Amin Gandapur is being treated – abduct­ed and taken across Paki­stan in custody in an effort to humiliate and mental­ly torture him - is simply because he is a party ideo­logue loved by our work­ers.”, he observed. How­ever, he made it clear that those indulging in these brainless actions do not re­alise they were only humil­iating themselves and wid­ening the gap between the State and the nation. “Our respect and love for Ali Amin has increased mani­fold as he faces these trials and tribulations with a de­fiant fortitude,” he added. The PTI Chairman warned that this was a repeat of what was done in East Pa­kistan.