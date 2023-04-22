LAHORE - Following resentment expressed by some party stalwarts over allocation of party tickets for the Punjab Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Friday announced to review the ticket allocations from Saturday (today).
The party list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly issued on Thursday does not include the names of senior party leaders like Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Ch who have been major contenders for the slot of Punjab chief minister since the 2018 general elections. In a TV talk show yesterday, Fawad Ch expressed his disappointment over being neglected for the party ticket.
“I will begin the tickets review process from today (Saturday) that will continue till 26th of April", the PTI chief said in a statement issued on Friday.
Imran Khan said that he would review the cases sent to him by the four reconciliation committees that were formed for this purpose. Also, Imran Khan came down hard on the government for its alleged highhanded approach and said that Ali Amin Gandapur was being taken across Pakistan in custody to humiliate and mentally torture him simply because he was a party ideologue loved by PTI’s workers. “The manner in which Ali Amin Gandapur is being treated – abducted and taken across Pakistan in custody in an effort to humiliate and mentally torture him - is simply because he is a party ideologue loved by our workers.”, he observed. However, he made it clear that those indulging in these brainless actions do not realise they were only humiliating themselves and widening the gap between the State and the nation. “Our respect and love for Ali Amin has increased manifold as he faces these trials and tribulations with a defiant fortitude,” he added. The PTI Chairman warned that this was a repeat of what was done in East Pakistan.