NEW DELHI - An Indian court Thursday ac­quitted 69 Hindus, including a former minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Par­ty (BJP), of the murder of 11 Muslims during communal ri­ots in the western state of Gu­jarat in 2002.

The killings occurred in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, a day after a suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims, set­ting off one of independent In­dia’s worst outbreaks of reli­gious bloodshed.

A total of 86 Hindus were accused of the killings in the Naroda Gam district of Ahmedabad, 17 of whom died during trial. All the accused were free on bail.

“We have been saying from the first day that they were framed,” defense lawyer Chetan Shah, who represented 82 of the accused, said. “Some of the accused were not pres­ent at the scene on the day of the incident.”

Shamshad Pathan, who rep­resented the victims, said they would challenge the court’s de­cision in a higher court.

“Justice has eluded the vic­tims once again. We will study the grounds on which the court has acquitted the accused per­sons,” Pathan said.

Those acquitted include Maya Kodnani, a former minister of Prime Minister Narendra Mo­di’s BJP, who was a lawmaker at the time of the riots, former Ba­jrang Dal leader Babu Bajran­gi, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Jaydeep Patel.

Bajrang Dal and VHP are Hin­du nationalist groups and have close links to the BJP.

Kodnani was also an accused in a case in which 97 people were killed in the 2002 riots. She was convicted but later ac­quitted by a higher court.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed across Gu­jarat in the 2002 riots. Activists put the toll at over twice that number.

Critics accused Modi, who was chief minister at the time, of failing to protect Muslims.