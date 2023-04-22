Share:

ISLAMABAD - Earth Day will be marked on today (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to inspire awareness and appreciation for Earth’s envi­ronment.

The United Nations calls the event ‘International Mother Earth Day’. The Earth Day is usually celebrated with out­door performances, where in­dividuals or groups perform acts of service to Earth.

Typical ways of observ­ing Earth Day include plant­ing trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs for recycling and conservation, and using recy­clable containers for snacks and lunches. Some people are encouraged to sign petitions to governments, calling for stron­ger or immediate action to stop global warming and reverse environmental destruction. Television stations frequently air programs dealing with en­vironmental issues.

The April 22 Earth Day, founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson, was first organized in 1970 to promote ecology and respect for life on the planet as well as to encourage aware­ness of the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution.

Some people prefer to ob­serve Earth Day around the time of the March equinox. In 1978, American anthropolo­gist Margaret Mead added her support for the equinox Earth Day, founded by John McCon­nell. She stated that the selec­tion of the March Equinox for Earth Day made planetary observance of a shared event possible.