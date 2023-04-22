Share:

BEIJING - The Pakistan Jhang 1263 MW thermal power plant, operated by China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC), has achieved a sig­nificant milestone as its turbine generator was successfully con­nected to the power grid for the first time. The unit was operating smoothly and all parameters were meeting the design requirements, thus setting a solid foundation for the next 168-hour reliability test run of the combined cycle section, China Economic Net (CEN) re­ported on Friday. After achieving the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the two gas turbines in August last year, the Jhang proj­ect has completed the installation and commissioning of the main and auxiliary systems for the combined cycle section, the steam blowing of two heat recovery boilers, hot-state flushing, PPA8.2 testing, and now, the first turbine generator synchronization to the power grid. The synchronization of the combined-cycle power gen­eration unit with the power grid signifies that all equipment on site has been put into normal op­eration.