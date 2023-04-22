Share:

Peshawar - Jummatul-Wida was observed with great religious fervour and devotion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts on Friday, much like in other parts of the country.

On the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, which holds significant importance for Muslims, a large number of faithful visited mosques in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar to offer prayers and seek forgiveness and mercy.

Big congregations of Friday prayers were held in Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Batagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Hangu, Buner, Malakand, Parachinar, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mohmand, and Swat.

In Peshawar, significant congregations of faithful were witnessed in all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan in the interior city, Jamia Dervesh, Sonehri Masjid in Peshawar Cantt, Speen Jumaat in University Town, and Zarghoni Mosque in Hayatabad. The faithful offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the independence of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and Palestine.

Most of Ulema and Mashaikh delivered special sermons on the significance of Jumat-ul Wida, Lailat-ul- Qadar, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, and Eid-ul-Fitr. They urged people to follow the path of Allah Almighty and the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in this world and the hereafter.