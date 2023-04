Share:

LAHORE - Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed today across the coun­try with religious reverence.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over during Friday prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams highlighted importance of the month of fasting and the Jum­ma-tul-Wida.

In the federal capital, the biggest gathering of Ju­ma-tul-Wida was held at Faisal Mosque.