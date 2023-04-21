Share:

Indian law enforcement launched an all-out search operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against rising militancy on Thursday, still supporting the statement that Pakistan inspires insurgency. Islamabad has rightfully denied such accusations and has been urging the international community to investigate the repressive conditions in which Kashmiris live, causing resentment and leading to them acting out. Of course, the violence and killings should be condemned but the brutal tactics of the state do not help matters much.

The last three months in IIOJK have been dominated by attacks on government employees, police officers, migrant labourers and state representatives. Just recently, some Indian army soldiers were gunned down by an unknown shooter, killing five individuals as a result. As of right now, the suspects have not been identified but the Indian state insists that militants supported by Pakistan are behind such attacks. In response, severe measures have been taken and constitutional freedoms have been restricted further.

Such extreme reactions can only be carried out in a region under military occupation. What the Indian government fails to understand is that decades-long occupation is bound to foster resentment, especially when countless human rights have been violated, thousands of Kashmiris have been killed and living in the region has been made a living hell for the locals. Furthermore, objectives like changing the demographics of the region, on top of stripping it of its autonomous status, for political gains add to the grievances of the Kashmiris. The BJP may downplay this link as much as it can but that does not mean that a correlation between rising violence and the illegal occupation does not exist.

As the Indian government calls upon the National Investigation Agency into action to assist the police as well, the world remains silent against the injustice being done to the Kashmiri population. There must be more attention brought to this issue and key global actors must mobilise against state repression like they do for other similar conflicts.