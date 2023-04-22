Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has extended his warmest greetings to the nation and specifically to the people of his province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the governor emphasized the significance of this joyous day and urged everyone to remember the sacrifices made by our martyrs and those who dedicated their lives to serve our country.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred cops of Police Lines’ blast and their families, the provincial governor urged the nation to honour their bravery and sacrifices for the sovereignty of our motherland.

Governor Ghulam Ali also took the opportunity to congratulate and extend his good wishes to the expatriates. He said that this day signified the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the mutual love shared among Muslims around the world.

Moreover, he reminded everyone to express gratitude to Allah Almighty for His countless blessings and encouraged them to extend help to the poor, destitute, and needy, so they could also participate in the festive spirit of Eidul- Fitr.

The Governor urged people to pray for the prosperity, progress, and peace of the country during their Eid congregations