Peshawar - Traditional slingshot called Leenda, which used to be a weapon in the past, has now become a decoration piece and toy in the present age while its lone usage is now in the agricultural fields where farmers use it drive birds away from their standing crops.

The famed Dabgari Bazaar is home to a blooming season of colourful traditional slingshots, which are currently available in a variety of styles and patterns. In Dabgari Bazaar, there are seven to ten slingshot shops where roughly 20 workers produce the colourful slingshots. Slingshots are made of a leather strip, a V-shaped wooden frame, and rubber.

Since its inception as an efficient weapon, wooden slingshots have piqued the interest of many people. Children and teens in rural areas can still be seen wearing slingshots around their necks, shooting down birds as a hunting delight.

Even today, farmers in isolated regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata use the traditional catapult to keep flocks of grain-devouring birds from harming standing crops.

Shakirullah, who has been in the business of slingshots for around 25 years, told this correspondent that the good quality slingshots were priced in the range of Rs200 to Rs350 while there are lower quality slingshots being offered on lower prices.

Saleem Khan, an octogenarian, said that the slingshots recalled him of his childhood. As a farmer, he said, he would carefully employ the slingshots to protect the crops from the invading birds. He said that the pellets would surely kill the invading birds and perhaps also injure anyone around.

According to a shopkeeper at Karkhano Market, China-made slingshots are now also being sold. He stated that persons under the age of 18 should not use slingshots in order to prevent shooting animals or even humans.

Abdul Karim, who owns a Leenda shop in Dabgari Bazaar, claims that traditional item sales peak between January and April. He also stated that around 25 tonnes of slingshots were sold out in peak season.

He stated that he picked the slingshots business for himself after earning a master’s degree. “My father owns several Leenda shops where buyers come from all around KP, Fata, Afghanistan, Lahore, and interior Sindh to buy hundreds of slingshots,” he added.

According to another slingshots storekeeper, farmers bought traditional slingshots to frighten away bothersome birds and safeguard their crops. He claimed that when making slingshots in China, metal pellets were utilised, which killed the birds and were hazardous to the environment.

He stated that slingshots were once handcrafted, but that their frames are now manufactured by machines in Charsadda and Peshawar.

“Slingshot making is an indigenous art that should be preserved,” he said, “A large number of local artists and retailers are involved in the slingshots industry. Slingshots are still a childhood memory for many local residents,” he added.

A worker in a shop in Namak Mandi said that around 10 dozen slingshots are made on a daily basis in his shop. He said that in cities, children often use slingshots to shoot birds though it is no longer common in these urban areas. However, he said the commodity is mostly sold in rural and hilly areas where farmers use it for throwing stones on birds to keep them from damaging the standing crops.

“It seems that our business will continue till there are agricultural lands. The day agricultural lands are gone, it means our business is also gone,” he added.