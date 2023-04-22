Share:

Federal Minister Khurshid Shah has said that Imran Khan will regret his decision to resign from assembly; he pronounced this in the past and it is proving true today.

Talking to media here on Saturday, the People’s Party (PPP) leader said that [PTI leader] Ali Amin Gandapur is in Sukkur Central Jail, he will send him food on Eid.

Shah said there is an opportunity to solve the problems by sitting together to pull the country out of crises.

He said that the Supreme Court has given an extra space of 105 days though the constitution provides 90 days’ time for elections.

He said he prayed to Allah for peace in the country and for the nation. May Allah solve the crises being faced by the country.

Shah wished Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah