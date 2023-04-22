SARGODHA - Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Friday arrested man accused of corruption. According to the press release,Zulfiqar Ali,brother of former MPA Dr Nadia Aziz,with the connivance of district council officials constructed a medical college on over 83 kanal and 4 marla land in Chak 41 NB without approval of map. The accused caused a loss of Rs 9.1 million to the government exchequer. After completing the inquiry,the ACE team nabbed the main accused Zulfiqar Ali while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.
Staff Reporter
April 22, 2023
