SARGODHA - Anti Corrup­tion Establishment Sar­godha on Friday arrested man accused of corrup­tion. According to the press release,Zulfiqar Ali,brother of former MPA Dr Nadia Aziz,with the connivance of dis­trict council officials con­structed a medical college on over 83 kanal and 4 marla land in Chak 41 NB without approval of map. The accused caused a loss of Rs 9.1 million to the government exche­quer. After completing the inquiry,the ACE team nabbed the main accused Zulfiqar Ali while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.