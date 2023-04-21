Share:

Lack of political will, incompetence, and failure to accept ground realities today haunt our economy. To meet the challenges posed by the grave economic crisis, the situation demanded qualified economists at the helm to enforce the ethics of governance and undertake remedial measures to achieve a balanced budget. When meritocracy is replaced by nepotism, a nation suffers. There is no place in politics for arrogance and obstinance.

The state must levy direct taxation on all sources of income with targeted subsidies only for the poor, instead of amnesty schemes for the affluent elite. Even the IMF has been forced to point out these glaring injustices. Unfortunately, years of mismanagement and incompetence of those at the helm since 1958, have landed Pakistan in a mess. While it is not the business of the state to do business, it is also not the business of state-funded institutions to indulge in creating cartels or be involved in commercial real estate projects. A self-sufficient agricultural economy has been reduced to a country facing acute food shortages. Pakistan’s state sovereignty and vital national interests have become hostage to the international financial institution and foreign powers. No sovereign state can protect its sovereignty and maintain its independence if it has to rely on foreign debts.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.