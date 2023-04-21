Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Friday that local and security measures should be ensured around all the mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shah directed LG department regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, said that Sindh Solid Waste Management Board should take full measures to ensure cleanliness measures around all mosques and Eidgahs. The minister directed Water Board to take special measures regarding water supply and sewage, while all manholes should be mandatorily covered with lids. He added that the All DMCs will specially monitor the lime sprinkling and other matters at the places of Eidgahs and ensure all necessary measures. Minister directed to the Solid Waste Management Board to ensure the cleaning of garbage from the sides of the central Eidgah, and all possible facilities should be provided to those who come for Eid prayers.

Shah has said that providing all possible facilities to the people is the first priority of the government. Green and Clean Sindh is the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. According to the vision of the chairman, the cabinet team of CM’s is busy in providing relief to the people. The interest of domestic and foreign investors in investing in Sindh is also due to the provision of all possible facilities by the Sindh government under this vision.

No respite in street crime in city

Two people were shot at and wounded by robbers in Qayyumabad. Korangi Industrial Area police said that Taufeeq Rehman, 38, and Shehzad Husain were shot and wounded during a robbery at Qayyumabad Nadi. Both the injured persons were taken to Indus Hospital for treatment. In the other incident, Ittehad Town police said that Karamat Khan, 40, was shot and wounded when he put up resistance to a robbery bid. Meanwhile two suspected robbers were shot and wounded and taken into custody in an encounter in Nazimabad. Police claimed that the encounter took place in Block-4 near Fine CNG pump, adding that the suspects — Mohammed Arif, 25, and Hajir Ayub, 24, were wounded and taken into custody. Two pistols, six snatched cell phones and one motorcycle were seized from them, they said.

A police spokesperson said that the suspects were surveying the area with intention to rob shoppers and when police asked them to stop, they opened fire which was returned. In another alleged encounter in Surjani Town, one suspect was wounded and arrested.

The Surjani police said that the encounter took place near Bhains Colony after which Mohammed Rizwan, 26, was found wounded and he was arrested. His companion managed to escape, they said. The police claimed to have seized a pistol, three snatched mobile phones and a motorbike from him.