QUETTA - A large number of people have left for their native areas from the provincial capital Quetta on Friday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Ac­cording to details, after the announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays by the provincial government, thousands of people from the provincial capital Quetta left for their native areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the trans­porters charged double the fare from the public, due to the presence of a large number of citizens at the bus stands, an unnecessary rush was seen there. How­ever, due to a decrease in the number of vehicles and bus­es and an increase in fares, the public faced difficulties. Seeing the increasing rush of citizens in Spiny Road, Jabal Noor, Sariab Road, Hazara­ganji and other transport hubs, the transporters have increased the fare. While the transporters said that due to the raise in the prices of pe­troleum, the fares have been forced to increase.