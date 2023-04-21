Share:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he is “confident” that Ukraine is prepared to retake more territory as Kyiv readies for a new offensive against invading Russian forces.

“I’m confident that they will now be in a position to be able to liberate even more land,” Stoltenberg told journalists in Germany when asked if Ukraine has what it needs to successfully execute the offensive.

“One of the main issues here today has been to go through all the different capabilities, systems, supplies that the Ukrainians need to be able to retake more land,” said Stoltenberg, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of dozens of Kyiv’s international supporters at the Ramstein air base.

The NATO chief also said that multiple Patriot air defence batteries had been delivered to Ukraine.

“Germany and the US have now delivered Patriot batteries, which are operational in Ukraine,” he said, declining to provide exact numbers or details. Kyiv repeatedly pushed for the high-tech system to help shield against Russian strikes, and the Pentagon said in late March that a group of 65 Ukrainian military personnel had completed training on the Patriot in the United States and returned to Europe.

In the meanwhile, international backing for Ukraine holds “strong and true”, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday, as he opened a meeting in Germany with allies to discuss further support for Kyiv.

On the eve of the talks gathering representatives from 50 countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles to help repel Russian troops.

“Our support for the forces of freedom in Ukraine holds strong and true,” Austin said, as he began the discussions, a year after the format of talks between defence leaders began to coordinate aid for Ukraine.

“At today’s contact group meeting, we’ll focus on three key issues -- air defence, ammunition and enablers,” said Austin, referring to logistics and other support.

Zelensky had asked for NATO’s help to “overcome the reluctance” of some member states in providing long-range rockets, modern fighter jets and armoured vehicles, putting his request directly to the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg, who on Thursday made his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion last year.

In Ramstein, Stoltenberg acknowledged the need to discuss “new platforms” of support with the battle now in its second year. But he also underlined the need to ensure that already supplied weapons continued to work.