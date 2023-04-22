Share:

Army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday said there was nothing more crucial than guarding the borders of the country.

Gen Munir stated this during his visit to the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur where he celebrated Eidul with the soldiers, a military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The Army Chief admired the high morale of the officers and soldiers, saying Pakistan Army was devoted to defending the country's borders.

He said that Pakistan forces were always ready to defeat any menace to ensure national integrity, adding the guards of Pakistan put their duties first despite difficult ways, harsh weather conditions and being away from their loved ones.

The COAS was of the view that there was nothing more holy than protecting the borders of the country.

On this occasion, the Army chief paid rich homage to the martyrs and emphasized that on the day of Eid, we should never forget those who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and end the curse of terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)'s statement further said.

Gen Munir especially conveyed his best wishes for the families of the martyrs and appreciated the operational readiness and diligence of the soldiers.