RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police have finalized all the arrange­ments to provide ef­fective security and to maintain flow of traffic in Muree during Eidul Fitr holidays. Over, 1000 police officers and cops men will perform duty. As many as 260 traffic officers have also been assigned to keep flow of traffic in Murree. City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that the senior officers themselves will be pres­ent in the field to ensure effective supervision. Special pickets have also been installed at 14 dif­ferent places to ensure the safety and conve­nience of tourists on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.