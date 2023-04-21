Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $1,718.250 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 1.74 percent as compared to $1,688.845 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-February (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 2.77 percent as it surged from $1,353.365 million last fiscal year to $1,390.790 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 2.92 percent, from $496.648 million to $511.162 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 152.05 percent, from $1.462 million to $3.685 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 11.95 percent, from $355.142 million to $397.569 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to $2.134 million from $0.776 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 4.63 percent, going down from $499.337 million to $476.240 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 16.43 percent, going down from $3.470 million to $2.900 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 12.42 percent, from $2.279 million to $1.996 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.10 percent, from $1.191 million to $0.904 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 2.24 percent as it went down from $332.010 million to $324.560 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 1.54 percent during the period as its exports increased from $135.453 million to $137.535 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 4.85 percent, from $196.557 million to $187.025 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.