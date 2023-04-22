Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Malik Khan on Fri­day here held a meeting with the ambassador of Sudan Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig to convey concern about the deterio­rating situation in Sudan.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Secretary hoped the Sudanese authorities would take all measures to ensure the safety and secu­rity of Pakistanis in Sudan. The Foreign Sec­retary held an online coordination meeting with Pakistani missions in Khartoum and surrounding countries on the situation in Su­dan. She said the Pakistani government was working with partner countries to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan be­sides considering the option of evacuation.