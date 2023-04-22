Share:

QUETTA - Chasing the objective of gender equality, the Balochistan police has established Pakistan’s first-ever all-women anti-riot wing, spokesper­son for Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai told media on Friday. Talking in a private TV channel pro­gramme, the spokesperson for Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai said in the first phase, the force would be deployed only in Quetta. In the next phase, its scope would be extended across the province? The squad, comprising 40 highly trained female officers, has been formed to respond to protests and unrest and maintain the law and order situa­tion in the province. Babar Yousufzai said that the women personnel of the anti-riot force are well-trained to deal with any situation and mis­creants during the unrest and are equipped with modern anti-riot gear and tools. He also said that there is no precedent for such a special unit in Pakistan; this unit has not been established in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar police? It may be noted that the passing out parade of the anti-riot women wing was held ear­lier this week. The members have ex­pressed their commitment to carry out their duties with professionalism and dedication.