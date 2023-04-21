Share:

“We are not interested in the good of others;

we are interested solely in power, pure power.”

–George Orwell

Eunuchs in Ancient China were slaves that were responsible for serving the royal court. They came as children from border territories and were often castrated so that they could not seduce women or father any children. The purpose of this was to ensure that their loyalty remained to the emperor entirely and that nothing would distract them from their duties. More often than not, their castration was a subject of stigma and brought upon disdain from the ruling classes. This made it all the more likely that each eunuch would exploit their privileged position inside the empire to gain some status or position of power. They would advise the emperor and even block access of the officials to their ruler. Eventually, they were able to earn noble titles for themselves and could replace emperors through exerting their influence. Entire dynasties would fall is they wished, at least until the 17 century. Afterwards, their importance slowly declined as emperors caught on to their tricks.