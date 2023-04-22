Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Friday, paying tribute to Allama Muham­mad Iqbal, said the great poet and philosopher gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking. On the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed on April 21, the prime minis­ter tweeted that at a time when the world was seek­ing guidance from Western thought to nurture their thought process, Allama Iqbal, a great poet of East gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking through his unique philos­ophy and Urdu and Persian poetry. “The whole nation including me pays tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniver­sary,” he tweeted.