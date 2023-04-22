Share:

PML-N Quaid directs Shehbaz to keep PDM on board on all important decisions.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with his el­der brother and former prime minis­ter Nawaz Sharif and congratulated him on performing Umrah and ex­changed Eid greetings.

Informed sources told The Nation yesterday that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif into confidence over the PDM consulta­tions on the prevailing political situ­ation in the context of elections.

Nawaz Sharif also informed She­hbaz Sharif about his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the issues which came under discussion during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif directed PM Shehbaz Sharif that PDM should be on board on all important decisions including the grand dialogue between the gov­ernment and the opposition.

Shehbaz Sharif would be travelling to UK in the first week of next month for a detailed meeting with his elder brother on the prevailing situation in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman also held telephon­ic conversation with former PM Nawaz Sharif and greeted him on performing Umrah and exchanged Eid greetings.

Both the leaders also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and agreed that there should be a consensus decision through the platform of PDM on the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minis­ter on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that political parties will be meeting after Eid holi­days to resolve public interest issues including elections in Punjab.

Elections in the Punjab area were not possible on May 14, due to the current security and economic situa­tion, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had created immense trouble over the issue of holding early elections and added that Imran was not will­ing to talk with coalition partners on this matter.

Although, the PTI leader had adopt­ed a harsh attitude towards the coa­lition parties, we were trying to re­duce the tension with wisdom and patience, he stated.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader had talk­ed to Asad Qaiser and hoped to meet Imran Khan after Eid holidays. Kai­ra hoped that all the political parties have a consensus to hold elections si­multaneously in the country. He said it was a political matter and should be resolved in the Parliament. He hoped that PTI leaders would partic­ipate in a meeting to discuss the elec­tions matter to be held on April 26.