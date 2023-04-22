Share:

Peshawar - To combat the prevalence of drugs and social evils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Excise authorities along with district police took immediate action to eradicate the poppy crop cultivated in challenging mountainous areas of Swabi.

The Excise Department and District Police jointly conducted an operation in Swabi, led by Director Excise and Narcotics Control Dr Eid Badshah other officials. The team successfully destroyed the standing poppy crop spread over approximately 150 kanals of land in various patches on the mountain beds.

Excise police station Mardan, Excise police station Peshawar, Excise Intelligence Bureau, and Swabi police stations jointly participated in the operation and completed it on the mountain beds and slopes of the Mangalchai, Darorai, and Chennai hills in Gadoon areas.

However, during the operation, a specific mafia protested against the destruction of opium cultivation in the area and blocked the local road. After negotiation with the Excise and police officials, the local elites intervened and resolved the situation, allowing traffic to resume.

Later, local dignitaries from the Mangalchai area apologized for their behaviour and promised not to cultivate opium in the future. They also participated in a collective prayer with the joint team and local elites to rid society of all forms of evil, including drugs.

In separate messages, Secretary Excise Department Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam, and Director Narcotics Control Eid Badshah appreciated the exceptional performance of the officers and jawans involved in the operation and congratulated them on their remarkable success. They also announced the award of commendation certificates to the team members.