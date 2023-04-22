Share:

ISLAMABAD - Posters have appeared in Sri­nagar urging the G20 coun­tries to boycott its meeting in internationally recognised disputed territory, the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir me­dia service, the posters were displayed by pro-freedom organizations, including War­seen-e-Shuda.

The posters urged the World Body to take notice of the violation of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination recognized by the UN Security Council through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949.

The posters appealed to G20 nations that they should realise that India’s ulterior motives behind holding the groupings meeting in IIOJK is nothing but to hide its an­ti-Kashmir agendas and de­mand of the UN resolutions by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The posters called upon the World Body to hon­our its commitments made 74 years ago and said that the Right to Self-Determina­tion Day was a reminder to the global community that it could not shy away from its responsibility of settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN reso­lutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.