QUETTA - President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali, General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Secretary Informa­tion Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai congratulated Muslims all over the world including Pakistan on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, In a joint statement issued here on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr on Friday, they said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a gift from Allah Kareem to Muslims, Eid is a day to for­get differences and grudges and embrace each other and we should also include the poor in our Eid happiness. They said that the day of Eid-ul-Fitr required us to move towards col­lectivity instead of individual thinking saying that the day of Eid is not only a religious festi­val, but it is a day of gratitude to the Lord Al­mighty. Today is the day to renew the pledge that we will mould our lives hat Eid-ul-Fitr demands of us, they said. They said that schol­ars and preachers should offer special prayers for the prosperity and economic development of Pakistan during Eid gatherings. On behalf of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan, they con­gratulated Muslims around the world on Eid-ul-Fitr.