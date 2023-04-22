Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party top leaders Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged for national unity.

In his Eid message, PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari felicitated the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim brethren all around the world on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chairman PPP sent a message of broth­erhood and love to the entire Muslim Um­mah on behalf of Pakistan,” he said. Bila­wal said that this Eid should be celebrated with the determination that “we will eradi­cate polarisation from the society.”

He said the nation PPP will have to stand by the Constitution, which is a true reflection of Pakistan. We should make the firm resolve to transform Pakistan into a cradle of harmony, tolerance and equality with the final victory of the 1973 Constitution which is written on the wall.

Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that on Eid “we also remember our martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and also express our solidar­ity with the families of these martyrs. He appealed to the public not to forget to in­clude their poor and less privileged broth­ers and sisters in their happiness on Eid.”

The PPP Chairman appealed to Paki­stanis all over the world to remember their brothers, in Occupied Kashmir today and pray for the fruition of their legitimate struggle for freedom, during their Eid prayers.

He said that “we will continue to raise our voice in support of the oppressed Kash­miris.” In his message, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated all the Muslim brothers and sisters living around the globe on Eid-ul-Fitr in general and in Pakistan in particular and said that on this joyous oc­casion, “we must not forget our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers who are being sub­jected to oppression and brutality.”

Zardari said that this is “our obligation towards our less fortunate brothers and sisters who are living below the poverty line to support them and share the boun­ty of Almighty Allah with them.”

He added: “It is necessary to eliminate poverty, unemployment and economic crisis by creating more employment op­portunities in the country, the former president said. He said that the PPP, un­der the leadership of its Chairman, Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari is steadfast on its manifesto for providing food, clothing and shelter to each and every Pakistani.”

Zardari said that it “is our resolve to make Pakistan a welfare state as envi­sioned by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”