ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party top leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged for national unity.
In his Eid message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim brethren all around the world on Eid-ul-Fitr.
“On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chairman PPP sent a message of brotherhood and love to the entire Muslim Ummah on behalf of Pakistan,” he said. Bilawal said that this Eid should be celebrated with the determination that “we will eradicate polarisation from the society.”
He said the nation PPP will have to stand by the Constitution, which is a true reflection of Pakistan. We should make the firm resolve to transform Pakistan into a cradle of harmony, tolerance and equality with the final victory of the 1973 Constitution which is written on the wall.
Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that on Eid “we also remember our martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and also express our solidarity with the families of these martyrs. He appealed to the public not to forget to include their poor and less privileged brothers and sisters in their happiness on Eid.”
The PPP Chairman appealed to Pakistanis all over the world to remember their brothers, in Occupied Kashmir today and pray for the fruition of their legitimate struggle for freedom, during their Eid prayers.
He said that “we will continue to raise our voice in support of the oppressed Kashmiris.” In his message, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated all the Muslim brothers and sisters living around the globe on Eid-ul-Fitr in general and in Pakistan in particular and said that on this joyous occasion, “we must not forget our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers who are being subjected to oppression and brutality.”
Zardari said that this is “our obligation towards our less fortunate brothers and sisters who are living below the poverty line to support them and share the bounty of Almighty Allah with them.”
He added: “It is necessary to eliminate poverty, unemployment and economic crisis by creating more employment opportunities in the country, the former president said. He said that the PPP, under the leadership of its Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is steadfast on its manifesto for providing food, clothing and shelter to each and every Pakistani.”
Zardari said that it “is our resolve to make Pakistan a welfare state as envisioned by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”