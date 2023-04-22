Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to discourage unnec­essary litigation filed on flimsy grounds, President Dr Arif Alvi has imposed a fine upon the ac­cused in a harassment case to bear the airfare charges of the complainant for filing represen­tations on flimsy grounds in a hasty manner. The president fined the accused also for putting the alleged victim under further mental and financial hardships by mak­ing her travel from Karachi to Islamabad with her coun­sel to attend the hearing.

The president gave this order in a case of sexual ha­rassment where a female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (the complainant) at Airport Security Force (ASF) posted in Sukkur was alleg­edly harassed by the airport manager. According to her, the accused pressurized her to solemnize marriage with her, however, within four months of the mar­riage, the accused statedly started maltreating her and ultimately handed over the divorce deed to her in the month of February 2022.

She alleged that the ac­cused pressurized her to reside with him after the divorce failing which he threatened to destroy her job as he was the airport manager. The accused was also reported to have sent indecent WhatsApp messag­es to the complainant.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainant approached the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harass­ment of Women at Work­place (FOSPAH). During the course of proceedings be­fore the Ombudsman, the accused filed an application for rejection of the com­plaint on the ground that it was not maintainable as the allegations were vague and pertained to domestic issues of the parties. The counsel of the accused con­tended that the competent forum for such issues had been specified in the Do­mestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013 promulgated by the Provin­cial Assembly of Sindh.

FOSPAH, after hearing the parties, rejected his ap­plication for dismissal of the complaint. The accused then filed a representation with the president assailing FOSPAH’s order, which was also rejected. The president rejected his representation by stating that the proceed­ings in the main case were still pending before FOSPAH wherein the evidence was yet to be recorded to ascer­tain the factum of harass­ment or otherwise.

He held that the accused had filed the representation unnecessarily to prolong the proceedings and such a ten­dency needed to be discour­aged as it was nothing but a time-buying tactic. Presi­dent Alvi said that it was well settled that no party was allowed to file represen­tations in a hasty manner to cause inordinate delay not only wasting the precious time of the ombudsman and the president but also drag­ging the complainant into un-meritorious representa­tions. “Such tendency of un­called-for litigation needs to be discouraged”, he added.

The president further said that the preamble of the Pro­tection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 explicitly provided that the main objective of the legislation was to provide speedy and expeditious relief by redressing the grievances of the litigants to promote good governance. He added that in order to achieve the objective of the Act, impos­ing an exemplary cost on the party filing representations on flimsy grounds was ap­propriate to curb inordinate delay in the disposal of ha­rassment matters.