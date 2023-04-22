Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the Lant­ing Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World held at the Meet-the-World Lounge in Shanghai.

President Xi pointed out that real­izing modernization is a relentless pursuit of the Chinese people since modern times began. It is also the common aspiration of people of all countries. In pursuing moderniza­tion, a country needs to follow certain general patterns. More importantly, it should proceed from its own realities and develop its own features.

After a long and arduous quest, the Communist Party of China has led the entire Chinese nation in finding a development path that suits China’s conditions. We are now building a strong country and advancing nation­al rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

China will provide new opportuni­ties for global development with new accomplishments in Chinese modern­ization, lend new impetus to human­ity’s search for paths toward modern­ization and better social systems, and work with all countries to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The Lanting Fo­rum on Chinese Modernization and the World was organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Chinese People Institute of Foreign Af­fairs and was supported by the Shang­hai Municipal People Government. Representatives of government think tanks and the media from nearly 80 countries participated in the Forum.