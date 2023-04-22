Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday paid a vis­it to the Katcha area in Rahim Yar Khan to express his support for the ongoing counterterrorism opera­tion and to boost the morale of Pun­jab Police.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Punjab Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG (CTD), Additional IG (Special Branch), Secretary C&W and other senior officials of law en­forcement agencies, according to CM’s spokesman here.

The CM met with police officials who were involved in the operation and commended their bravery and dedication. He extended Eid greet­ings to them and urged them to continue their efforts to establish peace in the area.

Expressing satisfaction on the ongoing operation, the CM stated that significant progress had been made against the terrorists in the area. He emphasised that the Pun­jab Police was proud of the cou­rageous officers and jawans who were working tirelessly to estab­lish peace in the Kacha area.

The chief minister vowed to erad­icate the hideouts of the terrorists and to establish permanent infra­structure to ensure that these ele­ments were not thrive again.

Mohsin Naqvi, IG police and po­licemen raised slogans of “Paki­stan Zindabad” and “Punjab Police Zindabad.”

Earlier in the day, the caretaker CM was briefed by the IG Police about the ongoing operation in the Kacha area at the city airport.

Expressing satisfaction with the success of the operation, the CM reit­erated his commitment to establish­ing peace in the Kacha area. “I come here with high officials to boost the morale of the police,” he added.