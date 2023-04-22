Share:

Rahat Ali Shah is a highly talented and hardworking artist from Lahore, Pakistan, currently residing in Birmingham, UK. He has established himself as a British Champion/Mind Body Soul Transformation Coach, fashion photographer, and creative director, and is well-known for his excellence and creativity.

Rahat comes from a family of artists, and he has followed in their footsteps to become a highly accomplished fashion photographer and art director. His late uncle, Syed Habib Ali Shah, was the first set designer and art director in Pakistan's film industry, while his late father, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, was a renowned art director and painter, who did splendid artistic work of Sultan Rahi’s Maula Jutt.

Despite beginning his journey as a fashion model, Shah found his true passion in fitness and worked hard to become the first Asian to win the British Champion award. His success was recognized by the Government of Pakistan, who awarded him with a shield and certification. "I believe that my success is a result of my parents' and friends' prayers, and I am grateful to Allah for blessing me with the opportunity to achieve my dreams," said Rahat during an exclusive interview with The Nation.

The Pakistani artist’s talent and hard work have earned him recognition in the fashion industry, and he has been featured in cover magazines and interviewed by print and news channels. "In March 2023, I made my debut as a fashion photographer in an international film, where I played a strong role. My understanding of industry standards and my creativity shone through in my work, and I hope that people will appreciate my efforts," he said.

As someone who comes from an art family, Rahat has a deep understanding of the creative process and desires to work with Pakistani film directors such as Bilal Lashari, who directed the recent hit movie Maula Jutt and Syed Noor, one of the legendary filmmakers of Pakistan. "For me, continuing my family's legacy and making my father's wish to keep my family name alive is of utmost importance. My journey is a testament to the fact that with hard work and dedication, anyone can achieve one’s dreams."

The young artist also shared his hopes and aspirations for his career in the entertainment industry, including his desire to work in Bollywood and Hollywood with some of his favorite filmmakers and writers. "I lost my father and granduncle at a young age, but they were a real inspiration and motivation for me," he said.

Rahat admires filmmakers like Bilal Lashari, who revolutionized the industry with his modern take on the classic Pakistani film Maula Jutt. He also hopes to work with respected director Syed Noor and meet his favorite writer, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, to discuss a potential project based on his real-life story of struggle and success.

He has recently made his debut in a strong role in an upcoming Bollywood movie and plans to reveal more about it when it is released. "Despite my early successes, I remain humble and focused on my career, and I am keen to work harder and continue to grow as an actor in both Pakistan and beyond," Rahat concluded.